Everyday cheapskate: 5 Easy ways to keep cats out of your yard and garden

Get a Motion Detector Sprinkler

Cats hate to get wet, so this harmless option is super effective. This is quite possibly the best way to keep stray cats away. Devices such as the Costway Scarecrow sprinkler use motion sensors to detect the presence of animal intruders and then shoot a blast of water at the animal.

Search stores and online for a motion-activated animal repellent that is solar-powered. These things run from about $30 to $70, depending on their features. Solar power will make it convenient to place one anywhere that it will receive sunlight.

Plant Coleus Canina

Coleus canina is a super choice in plants to deter cats from using your yard for their community litter box. Also known as the Scaredy-Cat plant or Piss-Off plant, strategically planting this around your yard will repel feral and other cats. While Coleus canina has a lovely purple flower, if touched, it gives off a strong, stinky smell. Keep that in mind as you decide exactly where to plant.

Plant Lavender