Everyday cheapskate: 6 reasons you need to add vinegar to the laundry

When buying vinegar to use in the laundry, choose distilled white vinegar with 5% acidity. It's is a great addition to laundry for lots of reasons:

It's cheap

Plain distilled white 5% vinegar runs around 2.5 cents per ounce in the typical supermarket when purchased by the gallon.

Name-brand liquid fabric softeners come in at about 8 cents per ounce -- around three times the cost. If you don't use liquid softener, dryer sheets are a cheaper way to ruin your clothes and linens: On average, they are about 4 cents per sheet.

It softens

This type of vinegar is a natural fabric softener. The acid helps remove detergent and soil that is left clinging to fabric fibers, which is what allows clothes and linens to come out feeling soft and clean.

Commercial softeners work just the opposite. They are designed to coat fibers, leaving behind their scented residue. The residue can build up over time, rendering those items nonabsorbent, dingy gray and anything but soft.