Everyday cheapskate: 7 common houseplants that are pet-friendly and low-maintenance

Polka dot plant

The white, pink and red splashes of color on the polka dot plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya) are so much fun and add a bit of whimsy to any indoor space. Even though this beauty is not toxic to pets, should your cat decide to make a meal of it, he or she may experience mild digestive upset, if you know what I mean. Keep this in mind as you select the perfect spot for polka dot plants.

Peperomia

Peperomia is one of my favorite indoor plants because it is forgiving. It doesn't mind being neglected, as in, forgetting to water it. The lush foliage of Peperomia is filled with a diversity of texture and color. It looks great in a hanging basket and is not toxic for dogs or cats.

Mosaic Plant

While the mosaic plant (Fittonia spp.) has several common names, I prefer its common name "mosaic" to another of its monikers such as "nerve plant." Sounds terrible, doesn't it? Like your cat might have a seizure should she get into it. But that's not it at all. You can be assured that a mosaic plant's white or pink veining is not at all toxic to cats or dogs. Mosaic plants enjoy low light and moderate watering.

Bromeliad