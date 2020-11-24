Everyday cheapskate: 7 Easy Ways to Slash the Cost of Clothing

Clothing is not optional, but spending a lot of money on it is, says author Gregory Karp in his book "Living Rich by Spending Smart: How to Get More of What You Really Want."

So, just off the top of your head, how much would you say that your family spends on clothing in a year? According to the U.S. Consumer Expenditure Survey 2018, a "consumer unit" (people who live and spend money together) spent on average $1,866 a year on apparel and services such as dry cleaning. Wow. That's $155 a month -- which is a significant expense in any family's budget.

Karp offers seven easy ways to cut that expense without having to take fashion risks for yourself or send the kids off to school looking odd and frumpy.

No. 1: Do nothing. Of course, this is my favorite of the seven tips. Maybe that's because I'm naturally lazy, or maybe it's because I, like many, have enough clothes to get by for months. Do with what you have by recognizing the difference between needs and wants.