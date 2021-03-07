Everyday cheapskate: 7 places to look for free money

A few years ago, I received a fun letter from a reader who developed a hobby of looking for money in gutters, parking lots, streets, sidewalks and other public places. And he keeps a running tab. He included a copy of his "free-money journal" from the previous year.

Recently, he sent an update that shows he is now averaging nearly $50 a month. Not bad! But I couldn't help but wonder how his payoff might climb if he knew about other places that harbor free money.

Jewelry box

Not long ago, I toured my jewelry box. What a hoot! I found one gold chain now in pieces, a bracelet and several orphaned earrings — all of it gold from the '80s that I don't wear anymore. Something tells me you might find something similar if you go through your drawers and old jewelry boxes. Provided what you have is at least 10-karat gold (but not gold-plated), it's like cash — free money. Go in person to three jewelry stores or local coin shops to see what they'll pay you for it, and then go with the highest bid. Never mail your junk gold to a "gold dealer."

Vending machines