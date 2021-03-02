Everyday cheapskate: 7 ways to stop glasses from fogging up

Barbasol does a good job of cleaning glasses, too. Apply to both sides of the lenses, and then rub it away with a soft cloth in the same way you would clean your glasses with rubbing alcohol or eyeglass cleaner.

I'm going to quit buying those cleaning wipes for eyeglasses and use Barbasol from now on.

-- Leanne

While researching to see if I could either confirm or deny Leanne's discovery (it's true, especially the part about staying away from varieties of shave foam that contain aloe, vitamin E and other lotion-type ingredients that will make a smeary mess on lenses), I discovered more ways to keep our eyeglasses from fogging up.

Good fit

To keep from getting all fogged up, your mask needs to fit your face well with very little space between the bridge of your nose and the upper rim of the mask. A mask that is the right size so that it fits snuggly should prevent the fogging-up problem.

Tape it to your nose