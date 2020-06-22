Everyday cheapskate: 7 ways to use borax

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter from a reader who used borax to solve her dishwasher woes got me thinking about all the ways I use this handy product to clean and fix problems around the house.

What is borax?

Borax is actually a salt that is found naturally in evaporation lakes. It is used as an ingredient in many detergents, cosmetics and enamel glazes. You can find it in supermarkets, in the laundry or cleaning aisles, and online under many different brand names.

Precautions to take

Be careful about dumping large amounts into a container and breathing in the dust. You should never do this with anything that is a fine powder, not just borax.

Keep borax in a sealed container away from children, just as you do with ANY cleaning agent, even natural ones.

Do not use borax for skin care or topical use. It is really for cleaning only. And remember this: More is not better. You only need a small amount of borax to get any number of jobs done.

NO. 1: Clean carpet