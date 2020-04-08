Everyday cheapskate: 9 remarkable ways to use blue dawn outside the kitchen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Take a look under the sink where you keep your cleaning products. Do you see a bottle of Blue Dawn dishwashing liquid? Well, say hello to a very versatile and surprisingly multipurpose household product.

Original Blue Dawn, a product of Procter & Gamble, was introduced in 1973. Since then, it has gone through several tweaks, changes and upgrades, which is why today, we see a number of varieties, including Dawn Ultra and Dawn Platinum. According to the International Bird Rescue research center, Blue Dawn is biodegradable and contains no phosphates.

Here's the bottom line: If it's Dawn and it's blue, you can count on it to be an amazing product with tons of very effective, if not ingenious, uses!

Ice pack

Partially fill a strong zip-type sandwich bag with Dawn dishwashing liquid, and close the bag. Just to be safe, double-bag it. Freeze. Dawn stays cold much longer while remaining flexible, which means it will conform to the place you need an ice pack. It can be refrozen many times.

Tub and shower bathroom scum