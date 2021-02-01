Everyday cheapskate: 9 ways to cut Pet Care costs

Vaccine boost

I buy dog food at the local feed store because I like the product they sell. I recently found out that they do pet vaccinations more affordably than my vet. The only vaccination the feed store cannot do is rabies. I recommend checking with pet and feed stores the next time you are shopping for a good price on animal vaccinations.

Paper trail

I use my shredder to shred my junk mail. Then I use it as bedding for my three rabbits. They love tossing it around and nesting their cages with shredded paper. Before I shred, however, I remove colored magazines and glossy flyers, as they don't work well in animal cages. Recycling my paper this way is a great money-saver, and it's fun for my rabbits.

Fuzz fixer

I use a clean dog's brush to remove all the animal hair that attaches to my area rug during the week. It takes just a few seconds. It's easy and cheap because I do not have to buy sticky sheets or disposable products to remove the hair. It's also a lot quicker than taking out the vacuum. You can purchase a dog brush at the dollar store for only $1.

Poop scoop