Everyday cheapskate: 9 ways to wage war against mosquitoes -- and win!

Every few weeks, I empty my mosquito morgue, I mean, trap. A full trap is proof positive that this thing is very effective. I've inspected carefully to see what's getting trapped, and while there are lot of moths, wasps and flies, mosquitoes win the highest population prize. DynaTrap is definitely not a bug zapper. No sizzle noises, odors or other annoyances.

Smoke ’em out

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, coffee grounds are a safe and effective way to keep pests away. The smoke from burning used ground coffee is especially effective to send mosquitoes away; they are seriously repelled by the smell, which, to humans, is quite subtle. Remember this outdoor trick for your new summer barbecue.

Start with completely dry, used coffee grounds. Place the grounds in a bowl or other flat surface lined with foil, and light them with a match, the way you would incense. Add a few fresh bay leaves to amplify your repellant. Set the containers(s) upwind to get the scent moving.

Commercial repellent