Everyday cheapskate: A foolproof formula to fix your money in 2020

Pay yourself. Ideally you should pay yourself 10% right off the top of the amount of money you see in your paycheck. If you can't start with 10%, start with something. Even if it's $1 a week, start saving. Even if you are heavily in debt, start saving. Saving money is a great attitude booster, so if you're discouraged and down in the dumps, start saving money!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Stop debting. I know that's not a real word, but I wish it were! It means buying stuff on credit because you don't have enough to pay cash. Just stop spending money you don't have. You may need to part with some credit cards and even shed a few tears, but you can stop. No one can force you $1 further into debt.

Reduce expenses. If your income is less than your outgo, reduce the outgo. There's no better way to make money than to cut expenses. The results are immediate, and the proceeds are tax-free. I would suggest from this moment that you pledge to cut expenses any way you can and a little bit in every area. This way, you will see dramatic results with the least amount of discomfort. Reading this column religiously will keep you on track.

Rapidly repay debt. If you continue paying your creditors according to their payment schedule, you may never get out of perma-debt. Incurring no more new debt and prepaying principal is the key to rapid debt reduction.