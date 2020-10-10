Everyday cheapskate: A listing of favorite cleaning formulas

Pour 1 cup of crushed ice into that glass coffee pot (put ice cubes in a plastic bag first, and whack them on the floor or other hard surface). Add 2 tablespoons of table salt. Hold the carafe by the handle, and swirl it around vigorously until you see all the burnt-on coffee and various stains come off. Empty, and rinse thoroughly. This method turns even the grungiest pot sparkling clean. It gives you a little exercise, too.

JEWELRY CLEANER

Make a 50-50 mixture of household ammonia and water. Soak jewelry, and then brush and rinse completely. Caution: Do not use this on jewelry that contains opals, pearls or any other soft stone.

Caution: While none of these formulas includes liquid chlorine bleach, if you come up with some of your own formulas, never mix chlorine bleach with any other product. You could create deadly chlorine gas. Always label the products you create. Keep them tightly covered and out of the reach of children and pets.

