Everyday cheapskate: A plan to save some of your money

How's your health? Not your physical fitness, but your financial well-being. For most of us, how much we earn tells us how we're "feeling" financially. But your income is only one part of the equation. How much of your income do you actually keep?

Not very much, I'll bet. Your income is low, you say; you've got bills to pay. Rents are sky-high; grocery costs are through the roof. Who can possibly save?

My answer: You can. Yes, you can save money.

Come on; just do it

Want to save $1,000, $3,000, $5,000 or more? I'll help you get there. Every day, my mission is to encourage you in myriad ways to spend less and save more. I know that you can do this! So, let's get started.

Pick a goal

Saying you want to save a million bucks is admirable, but let's face it: That is not reasonable. To reach a goal, you need to make it specific, realistic and measurable, something like, "I'm going to save $500 within the next five months by transferring $25 every Friday to my savings account." Much better.