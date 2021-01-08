Everyday cheapskate: A towel is just a towel, right? Wrong!

Pima cotton, grown in Arizona, California and a few countries outside the U.S., is exceptionally soft and absorbent and is typically woven at 300 to 700 GSM. Supima is a trade name for a particular type of pima cotton grown in the U.S.

Loops

If you look closely at terry cloth, you will see it is made up of a series of loops. The length of the loop determines the fabric's ability to absorb water. The longer the loop, the better the absorbency.

If those loops are shaved off or "cropped," the result is velour. While velour makes the towel feel velvety, losing the loops dramatically reduces a towel's ability to soak up water. A velour towel is pretty, but not so useful.

Short, dense loops result in a thinner towel, which some people prefer. Long, dense loops make the towel thicker, increasing its absorbency and durability.

Color