Everyday cheapskate: Absolutely the best way to store and reheat leftover pizza

By some miracle, you ended up with more pizza than you could eat — or you intentionally ordered a larger pie just to have leftovers. Read on for the very best way to store and reheat leftover pizza. Don't let your leftovers sit in the fridge until they dry up, curl up and turn downright disgusting. Enjoy your pizza just as much the second time around.

Store leftover pizza

The best way to store leftover pizza is NOT to leave it in the box and shove the whole thing in the refrigerator. The cardboard and air freely circulating around the slices will dehydrate them in a big hurry.

The best way is to stack and wrap: Place a single layer of slices on a dinner plate, top with a layer of wax, freezer, foil or parchment paper. Keep stacking, alternating pizza and paper, until all the pizza's on the plate. Wrap the whole thing tightly up in plastic wrap, and place it in the refrigerator. That's it! It's not as easy as just throwing the box in the fridge, but you'll end up with tastier leftover pizza to reheat.

Properly stored, leftover pizza will retain its best quality for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator or up to 2 months in the freezer.

Reheat leftover pizza