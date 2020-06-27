Everyday cheapskate: All you need to know to fire up the grill

Lay several sheets of aluminum foil over the grill rack/grate, covering it fully from side to side, front to back. Now turn all the burners on high, and close the lid. The foil is going to trap the heat below, causing the temperature to soar. This will burn off all of the grease and gunk in the same way this happens when you use the self-cleaning option on your traditional oven.

DO NOT leave this unattended, and don't allow it to "self-clean" for hours on end. Twenty to 30 minutes should do it. Please use caution. This is an extreme cleaning method, so a word to the wise should be sufficient.

Heavy-duty cleaning

A commercial cleaner that works well on gunked-up grills is Easy-Off Professional Oven and Grill Cleaner, available online and in some supermarkets.

Grill mat

I bless the day someone invented the grill mat. Made of silicone, it's just a thin piece of flexible material that keeps hot surfaces clean. I lay a mat right on top of the grill and then put the burgers on top of it. I don't know how it happens, but the burgers don't stick; they grill up beautifully, and the grill below stays perfectly clean. I throw grill mats in the dishwasher, and they come out like new.

Thermometer