Everyday cheapskate: An amazing solution for dingy, gray laundry

Drop the items to be stripped into the hot water, making sure they are open and can move freely. Do not overload. Use a wooden spoon or broom handle to make sure everything is submerged and completely saturated.

STEP 5

Now the process begins. Once an hour and until the water is completely cooled (three to four hours or longer), stir the items with the spoon or broom handle. The color of the water may be shocking (even gross)!

STEP 6

As satisfying as this process can be, you may find this disgusting. Just keep in mind that the dark water is all of the dirty, graying, dulling residues that have built up in the linens and clothing. It really does look like swamp water. It's time to pull the plug. Let it drain.

STEP 7

Wring and squeeze as much water out of the items as possible, and transfer them to the washer.

STEP 8

Set the washer to cold and run a normal cycle, with an extra rinse if possible. Do not add any detergent or other products.

STEP 9