Everyday cheapskate: Another Batch of Great Reader Tips

Here's yet another tip for that all-purpose miracle product, baking soda. One-half cup baking soda in a warm bath is an excellent soother for diaper rash. Let the skin air-dry after the bath, and the baby's bottom is on its way to well!

-- Kira N., Colorado

To set the color of fabrics that may bleed or fade, dissolve 1 cup of salt in a bucket of enough cold water to cover the items being treated. Add the garment, and mix the salt water through it thoroughly. Allow to sit for at least 24 hours. The worse it bleeds the longer you let it sit. Wash as usual. This is not foolproof, but it has worked 98% of the time for me. -- Holly L., California

I was taking six preschoolers by myself to McDonald's for a birthday lunch and was horrified at the idea of standing in line with them during the busy lunch hour. So, I went through the drive-thru. I explained I was coming inside to eat with a carload of kids and asked them to put the food on a tray at the counter. I ordered and paid and simply walked in with the kids, grabbed the tray and went to a table. It didn't necessarily save any money, but it sure saved my sanity.

-- Sara T., Minnesota