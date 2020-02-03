Everyday cheapskate: Answers to readers questions on best ways to clean irons, countertops

These days, there's a pricey product available to clean just about anything. But why spend the money when you can make your own homemade products that perform just as well from ingredients you may have already in your cupboards and pantry? I'm talking cheaper, faster and, quite possibly, better!

Dear Mary: What is the best and most effective way to clean a steam iron?

— Vanessa

Dear Vanessa: Excellent question. You need to clean both the inside and the sole plate of a steam iron regularly to keep it in tip-top condition. Before you proceed with my cleaning suggestions, make sure you read the owners manual that came with your iron to make sure there are no instructions or cautions that might preclude the following.

Inside

To remove buildup from the inside of the iron, pour equal amounts of white vinegar and water into the iron's water chamber up to the maximum fill line. Turn the iron on to "steam" setting, and iron a soft, clean cloth to clean out the steam ports.

It might take several attempts for the steam to bust through. It's the vinegar that will break down all of that hard-water scale and buildup inside the iron.