Everyday cheapskate: Are high-efficiency washers worth it?

With this background information in mind, together with a long conversation I had with a repairman who works on all brands of washers and dryers except Samsung (he absolutely refuses to work on Samsung or LG products because it is nearly impossible to get parts for them) -- here is my best advice:

Set a Budget

Determine the price you're willing to pay for the appliance(s). Lock eyeballs with that number, and commit to finding the best option without going over budget.

Must-have features

Write down the top three features you need in this appliance. Traditional basic top-load washers will offer temperature management and load size options, and that's about it. From there, determine what you must have. Or do you really need more than the basics?

Take a tour

Go to a Sears store or outlet, or another local appliance dealer that carries the top brands of appliances, with your top three requirements. Then listen, and pay close attention to what you learn.

In the store, the salesman will try to steer you into a higher-end model with lots of bells and whistles you'll probably never use (I know from experience). Keep going back to your three "must-haves."