Everyday cheapskate: Before you jump into HEL, consider your options very carefully

Something else to consider: Most lenders charge hefty fees on HELOCs, including an annual fee of $50 to $75 just to keep the line open. Many HELOCs provide for a penalty of $250 to $600 if you pay it all back during the first three years. And if you get it and then don't draw on it? Expect a "nonusage" penalty of $50 a year.

Finally, in both cases -- HEL and HELOC -- should you fall behind in making those regular payments, the lender will not think twice about taking whatever measures necessary to collect, including foreclosing on the house. Just make sure you are fully aware of what you are getting into.

I know it's a coincidence, but "HEL" is certainly an appropriate acronym for spending one's home equity. While you didn't ask my advice, I hope you have thought this through. Treating your home equity like available spending money could be a decision you will regret for a long time to come.

Dear Mary: Enclosed with my electric bill this month was an offer to buy an insurance plan that will cover the costs associated with repairing my furnace, water heater, range and refrigerator. The cost is $14.99 per month. Would this be a good idea?

-- Tamara