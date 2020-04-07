Everyday cheapskate: Best inexpensive can openers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A can opener. A simple tool that is mandatory for every kitchen. Whether you're a student living in a dorm, a world-class chef in a five-star restaurant or somewhere in between — you need an easy, reliable way to open a can. That's about as basic as life gets. Why is it that something as simple as opening a can of food has become such a challenge?

Perhaps you detect my severe case of angst when it comes to can openers. I'm pretty sure that through the years, I've owned 'em all. Most can openers work at first. But then, in what seems like no time at all, they begin to slip. Or the rotating parts seize up. Is there anything more frustrating than a can opener that refuses to open a can?

Today I bring you good news. It's taken a while, but I've made a breakthrough.

Here it is: Never put a can opener — any can opener — in the dishwasher, even if it touts dishwasher-safe. Just don't. Never. Ever! That goes for a manual model, a sleek stainless steel option or the working parts of an electric model, if those parts come off to be washed. I repeat: Never put a can opener in the dishwasher. The cutting wheel will eventually turn to rust, and that will destroy its intricate working parts.