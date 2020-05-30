Everyday cheapskate: Best nonperishable food to stockpile for an emergency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If recent world events have given you a big, fat wake-up call, you are not alone. The message is clear: Every household needs to have some amount of food in storage. Natural disasters like blizzards, hurricanes and floods often come with little or no warning.

Stocking up now on the right nonperishable food items will help you weather the storm (or global pandemic) with less stress. The type and amount of food to store is an individual decision that depends on your financial resources and storage area.

Ideally, your long-term goal is to have stockpiled enough to feed your family for six months. But start with shorter goals, like enough food for one week and then two weeks and then a month. This kind of incremental plan won't bust the budget or throw you into panic-buying that can easily lead to burnout and buyer's remorse.

When nonperishable items are on sale, buy enough for your immediate need plus a couple for your stockpile. Make this a regular habit, and you'll build a very impressive stockpile in no time.

Canned vegetables