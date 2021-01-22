Everyday cheapskate: Binder clips useful to organize the home

As I rifle through my virtual mailbag where readers send their best ideas for how to save time and money, some invariably arrive without the sender's name. Not all are worthy of passing along, but now and then, one of these orphans is just too good to cast aside. Today I have a collection of these no-name submissions that are up for adoption.

Organized linens

Binder clips are a great way to organize not just your papers but your linens, too. Clip together folded and matched napkins and placemats in your linen closet for quick retrieval. Binder clips come in many sizes -- available in office supply stores, online, Walmart and Target, too.

Sweater shaver

Instead of buying an expensive pill-shaver for your old sweaters, try using a pumice stone. Rub gently and firmly over the sweater to remove pilling.

Dryer sheets to the rescue

If you have some smelly shoes that could use a good deodorizing, place a dryer sheet in each shoe overnight. Your shoes should have a fresh, clean smell by morning.

No-scuff nail removal