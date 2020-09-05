Everyday cheapskate: Breaking up is hard to do

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Closing a credit card account is not for the faint of heart. So, why bother? Oh, let me count the ways:

No. 1: Excessive lines of credit — even those with a $0 balance — can wreak havoc on your credit rating.

No. 2: Many open lines of credit are difficult to manage.

No. 3: Let's not forget that temptation factor.

Truth be told, all you really need is one — two at the most — good, all-purpose credit cards.

Now, before we get into how to close accounts, let's look at the facts. Banks, credit card companies and retail credit granters are very keen on retaining their revolving "open-end" credit accounts (from the Latin root meaning there's no end to the amount of money we intend to squeeze from you during your lifetime).

These companies paid dearly to bait, snag and reel you in. You are an asset on the balance sheet. And since the time you first met, it's likely you've rewarded them handsomely.