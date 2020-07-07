Everyday cheapskate: Cheapskate gourmet salad dressings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If you think eating well means eating out — home delivery, pickup or dining in — you may be feeling the effects of restaurant dining in your wallet, as the cost of restaurant meals is now soaring in ways we've not seen before.

Just this week, I was shocked to read the new (disposable) menu at a small local hamburger joint in our town. The same classic hamburger that was $7.95 pre-virus is now $11.95. Will prices decline as this thing settles down? I wouldn't bet on it.

It's time for us to change our thinking and start digging in to find realistic ways to save time and money.

If I can make the leap from being a diner in debt to making irresistible meals at home, which often taste even better and cost less than those from a restaurant, you can, too.

For many years (before there was a Food Network), I was uniquely privileged to sit under the personal tutelage of world-famous gourmet cooks — the likes of Julia Child, Christopher Kimball, Martha Stewart, Martin Yan and Jacques Pepin.