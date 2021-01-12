Everyday cheapskate: Chicken soup for the sick?

2 teaspoons salt

2 bay leaves

2 cups (3 ounces) wide egg noodles

1 carrot, roughly chopped

1 rib celery, roughly chopped

Prepare the chicken. Discard giblets and neck from the cavity. With a cleaver, knife or poultry shears, hack off the legs, wings and thighs. Don't worry about being neat. Cut each of these pieces into two or three smaller pieces. Cut the back from the breast; break and cut it into two halves. Hack the back into several pieces.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large stock pot or other large pot. Once very hot, drop in half of the chicken pieces, and saute until brown on both sides, about 5 minutes. Remove to a bowl and repeat with the rest of the chicken until all chicken is out and in the bowl.

Add onion to the pot, and saute over medium-high heat until lightly colored and soft, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes. Find those two breast halves, and set them aside. Return the rest of the chicken to the pot. Reduce heat to low; cover and cook until chicken releases its juices, about 20 minutes.