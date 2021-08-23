Everyday cheapskate: Clean rub, while keeping pressure off back, knees

Cleaning the bathtub is one of those housekeeping chores that's more pain than pleasure for those with health issues that make bending and kneeling difficult. So hard on the back and knees that it just doesn't get cleaned well. Here to the rescue are three very effective and efficient ways to keep any bathtub sparkling clean -- even a tub that is deep and/or jetted.

No. 1: No-bend, no-kneel

You'll need blue Dawn dishwashing liquid and a clean broom. Make sure the broom is super clean or you're just going to transfer its dirt to the tub, which would make no sense. A new broom you'll dedicate to bathtub cleaning makes a lot of sense. Check the dollar store.

Get the broom wet, shake it out and set it aside.

Squirt blue Dawn around the bottom and sides of the tub, doing your best to hit any visible dirty spots. Using the broom, scrub the soap all around the surface of the tub.

Last, rinse all of that soap, dirt and scum down the drain. If you have a hand-held shower wand, use it. If not, use a bucket or other receptacle you can fill, and wash down the sides and bottom of the tub.

You can substitute another kind of dishwashing liquid, but nothing cuts through grease, dirt and scum like blue Dawn.

No. 2: Spray, walk away

For this method, you'll need blue Dawn dishwashing liquid, plain white vinegar and an empty spray bottle.

Open the bathroom window or turn on the ceiling fan. Or both.

Add 1 part blue Dawn to 3 parts plain white vinegar in a spray bottle. Shake it up and spray all over the tub and tile -- sides, floor and even the faucet fixtures.

Close the door and walk away. Come back in an hour or so (longer if you have really tough stains). Rinse; no scrubbing required. Look at that sparkling, clean tub!

No. 3: Jacuzzi-type jetted tub

Jetted tubs are particularly difficult, because hoses and internal plumbing can harbor mold and gunk that just sits inside -- out of reach and out of view.

For this method, you will need Cascade Complete powdered automatic dishwasher detergent.

Before proceeding, make sure you clean the tub floor and walls using one of the standing methods above and rinse very well. Then, proceed to clean the jets and internal plumbing to keep it all sanitary and free of gunk and debris that could be reintroduced into the tub on the next use.

Fill the tub with hot water so that the water level is at least 2 inches above the highest jets. Add 2 cups Cascade Complete powdered automatic dishwasher detergent.

Turn the tub's air jets on and let it run on high for at least 20 minutes, or until it appears that all debris from the internal plumbing has stopped washing into the tub.

Drain the tub and refill with hot water a second time, at least 2 inches above the highest jets. Turn the jets on and let them run for 5 minutes to make sure all of the residual dirt and detergent are flushed through the system.

Drain, rinse well and admire knowing those jets are as sparkly clean as the tub itself!

