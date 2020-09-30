Everyday cheapskate: Cloudy shower doors, expensive hair dye

Dear Daniel: Wow, this is great. And you are smart to think of this now because without specific direction, that $200 could easily evaporate into thin air.

While your debt is very expensive for you, I do not recommend you use these new funds to repay the debt more quickly.

Instead, you should build a contingency fund, commonly known as an emergency fund, with your raise. Without money you can get your hands on in a true emergency, you will be forever running to credit cards when the car breaks down or you experience a temporary lapse in employment.

Just make sure you park it in a safe place where it is safe from you and can earn some amount of interest. Do not dip into your contingency fund unless you are faced with a genuine emergency.

You need a minimum of three months' living expenses in your contingency fund (six is better). I suggest that you check out the Ally Online Savings Bank website. As of this writing, you can earn 0.80% on savings with no minimum requirements or fees. For more information go to their website or call 1-877-247-2559 anytime day or night.

