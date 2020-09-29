Everyday cheapskate: Confused in the Supermarket

Dear Mary: Can you clarify expiration dates on food products? When it says "sell by 4/01/21," does that mean it has to be used or just sold by that date? Others show a date of, say, "2/01/23" on canned or packaged goods. Does that mean you need to use it by this date, or what? Some canned or packaged products don't seem to have any date that I can find. Why is that? I'm so confused!

-- Bobbye

Dear Bobbye: Great question! The answer, which I can promise you will be much longer than your question, may surprise you.

While most food processors date and code their products, the Food and Drug Administration mandates dating ONLY on infant formula and baby food. Everything else is voluntary. Still, the food industry generally follows certain guidelines suggested by the FDA.

Phrases like "best before," "better if used before" or "best if used by" tell you how long the product will retain its best flavor and highest quality. They are found on products like baked goods, cereals, snacks and some canned foods. The food is still safe to eat after this date, but it may have changed in taste and or texture.