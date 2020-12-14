Everyday cheapskate: Cool ways to use your freezer

Is your freezer a money-guzzling storage facility for mystery meats? A stopping off point for leftovers destined for the garbage as soon as they become unrecognizable? It's time to learn how to get more out of that money-stretching, time-saving household appliance.

Temperature

Set it to the coldest setting so you maintain a constant temperature of zero degrees F or lower to ensure food will be safe to eat. The warmest place in the freezer is at the bottom and in the door; the coldest is at the rear center.

Efficiency

A full freezer uses less electricity. What's already frozen helps keep the temperature low. When food inventory is low, pack it full by adding containers of water to fit the empty spaces.

The right wrap

Wrap food tightly to prevent moisture loss that causes food to become dry and discolored. Wrap it again, this time in a thicker layer of foil, plastic or a zip-close freezer bag. The second wrap keeps out odors. Wrap individual portions separately so they freeze more quickly and can be defrosted individually.

Meats