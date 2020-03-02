Everyday cheapskate: Coronavirus: How to be prepared, not scared

As I write, coronavirus, a deadly illness, is spreading across the world. However, reported cases of coronavirus in the U.S. pale in number compared with more than 26 million cases of the flu in the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Should we be worried? Scared? No. We should be cautious, alert, vigilant and prepared. We need to learn all we can and do all we can to prevent contact with influenza as well as this new coronavirus.

The best way to prevent infection from any virus is to not get the virus in the first place! Do your best to avoid exposure to viruses, especially this novel Coronavirus, known as 2019-nCoV.

The CDC continues to recommend the following preventive actions to help stop the spread of all respiratory viruses.

Wash your hands

This should be the first thing you do when you walk into the house. Wash when you arrive at work and before you eat, whether you're at home or in a restaurant. Teach your kids to do likewise.

How to wash hands