Everyday cheapskate: Could you go a year without spending?

A few years back, Eric and Donna Reed shopped for groceries and household products only once a year. How on earth? I know. That was my reaction, too.

The Reeds got the idea after reading a column in USA Today, wherein the writer confessed to his weakness when it came to buying clothes. So driven was he to buy new sweaters, slacks or shoes every time he stepped inside a clothing store that he publicly announced he was giving up buying anything for one full year.

Eric and Donna wondered if they could do the same. Their minds went to the grocery and discount stores, the mall and Amazon. And what about restaurants and home improvement stores? How would they handle the gifts and seasonal items every household needs throughout the course of a year?

The Reeds, like most of us, don't simply stop into the store to pick up milk. Or eggs. No, they buy the milk along with a basket of other stuff, too. It's expensive to be a consumer. But could they plan ahead well enough to make it through a whole year without spending? They decided to see if they were up to it by trying it for one month — one month with no exceptions. Not even gifts. Could they do it? They bought supplies for the month and then gritted their teeth.