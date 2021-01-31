Everyday cheapskate: Credit Card debt and how to get rid of it forever

My best advice is to buckle down, stop using that credit card and get it paid off by whatever means possible.

Dear Mary: I have $10,000 in credit card debt. I have been making payments on time, but the balances never seem to go down. I can't see a way out. Every time I feel like I can see a little light at the end of the tunnel, something goes wrong with my 15-year-old car. I would love an easy answer, and I'm hoping you can give me some new insight, because I'm really frustrated. I need a fresh start.

— April

Dear April: Getting out of debt is hard. If it were easy, no one would be in debt. If you are truly committed to getting out of debt, I can teach you how to do it once and for all. There are two reasons you have not been successful: You don't have money in the bank in an emergency fund, and you don't have a written plan. You need both.

Without a cushion of money in the bank to cover unexpected expenses while you are getting out of debt, you will forever be in this loop of paying down debt and then running it back up when you have an unexpected expense.