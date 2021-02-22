Everyday cheapskate: Credit card should not create debt

You will see that Capital One is second on the list, with a secured account that has no annual fee. Because of his situation, I doubt he'll be able to get a low-interest rate card, so he should take the best terms possible.

A secured credit card account is a great way to begin building credit. "Secured" means that he will be required to open a bank account and deposit $200 or $300 into it, which will then act as a security deposit and guarantee that he abide by the terms and conditions of the account.

My advice to young people is to get one all-purpose credit card while still a student, preferably in their second or third year of college. They will automatically qualify for the best terms and conditions because card companies tend to lower the qualifications for college students. And then they should use that card as a financial tool, not as a way to create debt.

Dear Mary: Every day, I look forward to your money-saving tips. Many years ago, your "Freedom Account" idea gave me a new tool to manage my income. Thank you! Recently, my husband passed away, so as a widow, I am depending on my Freedom Account more than ever. Please keep it up.

-- Joyce