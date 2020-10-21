Everyday cheapskate: Credit protection for elderly must

Dear Mary: My father has been the victim of elder abuse. His sister, who was his caregiver, has charged $21,000 on his credit cards. We are trying to determine what accounts he has open and take action to close all of the accounts. What should we do? Thank you for all that you teach us. You help us in hundreds of ways.

-- Veronica E., email

Dear Veronica: First, you need to call every one of his accounts and report the cards as lost or stolen. Do not close the accounts! The card companies will cancel the numbers and send him new cards. When they arrive, make sure Ms. Abuser is not picking up the mail, and put the new cards into a vault. This will allow you to keep the accounts open, but she will no longer have the correct information to use them. If she tries to use the cards, they will be denied. If he wants to use them, you'll have to call the 800 number to activate them first.