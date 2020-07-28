Everyday cheapskate: Cucumbers galore? Enjoy grandmother's cucumber salad recipe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Today, we celebrate cucumbers, which will soon be in the peak of their season and dirt-cheap! When prepared well, cucumbers are not only delicious but also packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Besides these two health benefits, they also promote hydration, may lower blood sugar, are low in calories and are easy to add to your diet.

Home gardeners would do well to plan for a big harvest because cucumbers, like zucchini, have a way of multiplying beyond expectations — and then producing even more. Farmers markets are always evident in this truth, where I recently saw a full box for just $5.

One thing to know about cucumbers: When grown in extremely hot temperatures, the cucumber skin can get bitter. You can deal with this by either removing the skin prior to slicing or soaking the cukes in salt water to remove the bitterness.

Personally, I love cucumbers so much that I would be happy eating them in a salad, as pickles, in a sandwich or just straight-up with a sprinkle of salt — and I mean every day of my life.

Today, I have one recipe for you that may take you back to your childhood. It does for me because this is the way my grandmother made cucumber salad.

MY GRANDMOTHER'S CUCUMBER SALAD