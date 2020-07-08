Everyday cheapskate: Cut down on waste with food, recycling ideas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My readers come up with the greatest tips, tricks and ideas for how to save time and money every day. Today is no exception. From tomato paste to puppy poop and better space-saver bags — fasten your seatbelts because we're about to cover a lot of frugal ground.

Tomato paste waste

Many times, a recipe will call for a small amount of tomato paste. If you're like me, this means what remains in the can is stored in the refrigerator for future use. It also means that months later, I find it and toss it in the trash because it has now gone bad. But no more! Now I take the remaining tomato paste and spread it out in a thin layer in a sandwich bag I store flat on a freezer shelf until it's frozen. The next time I need tomato paste, I simply break off what I need, zip up the bag and replace it in the freezer. Works great — no more waste! — Karen

Free doggy waste bags