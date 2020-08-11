Everyday cheapskate: Do-it-Yourself Cleaners for Eyeglasses, Windshields, Floors and Carpets

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I pretty much hate to buy things I know I can make for less money — without even taking into account the time required to find them in a store. Take cleaning products, for example. Knowing I can make homemade cleaners for pennies that cost dollars in a store just makes me happy. It's a no-brainer.

Here are four of my favorite DIY recipes to help you get started saving all that money you've been spending on cleaning products.

NO. 1: EYEGLASSES CLEANING SOLUTION

To make this homemade cleaner, you will need:

• 70% isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol

• Blue Dawn

• Distilled water

Fill a spray bottle of any size three-quarters full of 70% isopropyl rubbing alcohol (91% or 99% are fine to use here, but they are more costly and not necessary). Add two drops mild Blue Dawn dishwashing liquid, and fill the rest of the bottle with distilled water. Gently shake or roll the bottle to mix, so as to not create a lot of bubbles.

To use: Spray both sides of your lenses, and gently rub them clean with a microfiber cloth.