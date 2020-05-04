Everyday cheapskate: Drive-thru, takeout, food delivery: Are they safe?

Opt for cooked items

According to Stephen Morse, an epidemiologist at Columbia University, as cited in the March 14 issue of The Atlantic, "Cooked foods are unlikely to be a concern unless they get contaminated after cooking," That's why he suggests not ordering raw items from takeout. Make your own salad at home, following good hygiene practices for cleaning fresh fruits and vegetables.

No sharing for now

It's never wise to share drinks or eating utensils, but we've all done that from time to time. And that needs to stop — for now. In general, according to Amy Sapkota, a professor of applied environmental health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, if you want to split a shared takeout order, divide up the food onto separate plates before eating with your own utensils.

Support local business

Ordering takeout is not 100% foolproof (show me anything in life that is), but it is a way that we can support the businesses in our local communities, provided we are diligently following the best precautionary practices. These are tough times! And we want to come through as whole as possible, with the restaurants and grocery stores we love whole as well.