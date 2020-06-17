Everyday cheapskate: Easy-to-make body scrubs keep your skin vibrant and healthy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Body scrubs are an effective way to exfoliate your skin. Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells from the surface of your skin using a chemical, granular substance or an exfoliation tool.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, your skin naturally sheds dead skin cells every 30 days or so to make room for new cells. Sometimes, dead cells don't shed completely, resulting in dry, flaky patches and clogged pores. Exfoliating can help prevent this, keeping your skin looking vibrant and healthy.

While there are plenty of pricey body scrubs to choose from, for just pennies, you can make your own equally effective exfoliators with ingredients you already have in your pantry.

How to use a body scrub

After cleansing the skin, turn off the shower water. Scoop a small handful of salt scrub, and rub in a circular motion all over your skin. Rinse with water. You can wash again if you desire, but you will enjoy the greatest benefit if you simply towel dry without soaping up again.

If used every time you take a shower, dry skin will become a distant memory. The body scrub helps to get rid of all those dead skin cells and then seals in the moisture with the oil.