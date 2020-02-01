Everyday cheapskate: Easy ways to cut your grocery bill

Have you ever noticed how easy it is to cruise up and down the grocery store aisle, filling your basket with everything that looks good? Sure, it's kinda fun — but oh, so expensive! Worse, you get home with absolutely nothing to fix for dinner. I hate when that happens!

But not to worry. Check out these 10 easy ways to keep food costs in check from my friends, fans and followers! Then join us at EverydayCheapskate.com, where you can join in the fun!

Shop at home first

Before you head to the grocery store, take a quick tour of your pantry, freezer and fridge. It's maddening to buy more of what you already have but simply forgot!

Don't show up hungry

If you walk into any food store absolutely starving to death, there is no end to the bad choices you will make! Everything will look good. But what if you're on your way home from work and didn't have time to eat lunch? Head for the bakery or produce section to get a cookie or banana. That should be enough to put your out-of-control impulses back in check.

Try grocery pick up