Everyday cheapskate: Easy ways to get a better deal on anything

Not everyone is comfortable with asking for a better deal or for a lower rate. Or for a fee or penalty to be waived. It's a process known as bargaining or "haggling," and for many, it's a lot easier to do that online rather than face-to-face in a store. It feels safer. And it's a great place to practice your skills.

Here's a simple way to give online haggling a try:

Once you've logged in and put something in your shopping cart, find a place on the site to chat with a live agent. Then kindly ask for a coupon code or discount.

Say that you really like the item in your shopping cart but hope he or she can do something to help you out on the price. I can't tell you how many times I've done this, only to be rewarded with a code I wasn't aware of or a personal discount of at least 10%.

Here are useful ways to get a better deal on anything:

Have a script handy

Know what you want, how you will ask for it and how you will respond. Write out your opener so you can relax and get right to the point, courteously.