Everyday cheapskate: Everyday starters for your midwinter party

We're smack in the middle of winter, and it's very likely the weather is miserable where you are. On top of that, the days are still short, and the dark is long.

If you're dreaming of backyard barbecues and pool parties, go ahead and plan one — a party, that is. And plan it for NOW! Who says you can't have a party in February?

There's about one month between now and the first day of spring. There's still time to celebrate George Washington's birthday, Leap Day, St. Patrick's Day or the beginning of daylight saving time. Whatever your reason for celebrating, we've got some fun and different recipes to help you get the party started.

Even your menu can be part of the celebration, as these recipes pay homage to National Snack Food Month and Chocolate Lover's Month, both in February, and National Nutrition Month and National Sauce Month, which both fall in March. Enjoy!

Spiced pumpkin seeds

1½ tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 cups pumpkin seeds, rinsed and dried