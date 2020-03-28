Everyday cheapskate: Family favorite orange chicken recipe three ways

For years, I've been searching for the perfect recipe for one of my family's favorite dishes: orange chicken. And then, wouldn't you know it, within a very short period of time, I found not one but three recipes that are quite different from one another, but all of them are simply to die for.

Two of these recipes have an Asian flair; the first is prepared in a slow cooker, the second on the stovetop. The third recipe is an elegant French entree prepared in the oven. If you need to impress, this one's for you! Just don't blow your cover by telling your guests just how easy it is.

Slow Cooker Mongolian Orange Chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoons salt

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons ketchup

6 ounces frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

4 tablespoons dark brown sugar