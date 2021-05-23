Everyday cheapskate: Family road trip Tips and Tricks

It's summer -- the best time to get away for some family fun. This weekend, why not load up the car, fill the tank and take the family on a road trip? Driving is cheaper than flying, and it's a lot more fun to see this gorgeous land from the ground.

Enjoy this handy collection of tips to make your family road trip a success.

Pack some fun

Bring the family's favorite toys or activity books, and hand a clear plastic shoe bag to the back of one of the front seats to keep the play gear organized and picked up.

Quarters of fun

Ahead of time, collect quarters with U.S. states on the back. During the trip, when one of the kids spots a state's license plate, give the child a quarter with that state on it. This incentivized version of watching for specific items will make children more eager to play.

Here we are

When an older child asks the dreaded question, "Are we there yet?" that's a signal that you've encountered a teaching moment. Hand the child the map and let him or her figure out how much longer to your destination. Knowing how to read a map is a valuable life skill.

Paper map