Everyday cheapskate: Feel good about vacationing

If things aren't looking so good for you to get away from home this year, it's probably not because you don't have the time. According to a survey by Harris Interactive Inc., the average American worker leaves about 50% of his or her eligible vacation days on the table. You've got the time, so what's the problem?

It's likely that you keep pushing a vacation to the back burner because you just don't have the money. After all, a vacation can be very expensive. These days, you'll spend thousands for a family trip to Disney World — plus airfare if you don't happen to live in Orlando.

Of course, there are a number of ways to cut the cost of a vacation, but could you get that cost down to $150 per adult? You just might be able to pull it off if you change your expectations a bit and adopt a new kind of vacation attitude.

Volunteer vacations are not new, but they've received more attention in recent years.

For the cost of getting there and a reasonable amount for food —like $150 to $300 for a week — you throw your sleeping bag in the car, drive to a nearby park and spend a week in the wilderness rebuilding trails with other nature lovers.