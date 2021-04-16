Everyday cheapskate: Feeling rich and living it up

I think you might have some errant belief that, because you are well-off, you can spend with abandon. That's not true at all. Even the most wealthy cannot live as though money is of no concern. If they do, they're not wealthy for very long.

The cold hard truth is that, even in your cushy condition, you are living paycheck to paycheck.

If your income were suddenly snatched away through unemployment, a health disaster or another calamity (you should read my mail), you'd be in a world of hurt with only $2,000 in savings.

You need at least six months of living expenses in your emergency fund. That is your first goal.

As for your spending problem, put yourself on a strict allowance that you and your husband agree upon. Pay it to yourself, putting that amount of cash into an envelope you carry in your handbag. When your allowance is gone, no more spending until next month.

You are in a most fortunate position, and I hope you will take immediate steps to get yourselves unstuck and into high gear with managing your resources in a better way. You have all the tools you need to build a solid base and a bright future.

Believe me when I say this: More money will never be enough until you learn how to take care of what you already have.