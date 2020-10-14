Everyday cheapskate: Financial freedom? Control spending

No. 1: Money problems are rooted in one's refusal to accept the fact that life is not fair. As long as you feel entitled to all kinds of material things you cannot afford, you will have money problems.

No. 2: Money problems are the result of irregular, intermittent and unpredictable expenses. Most people don't think about what might happen or the things that don't happen on a regular basis when they add up their monthly expenses. So, when the irregular expense rears its ugly head, they see it as an emergency or financial crisis.

No. 3: Money problems will never go away as long as unsecured debt is carried over from month to month. Credit card debt and its merciless interest have an odd way of reproducing themselves. They never stay the same, and if they don't shrink, they grow.

It still sounds crazy to me, but I know it is true: The more accountable I am, the greater my freedom. The more I am willing to be disciplined, the more numerous my options. The more carefully I plan, the bigger I dream, the better my life becomes and the more joy I experience.