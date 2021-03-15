Everyday cheapskate: Financial harmony is more about trust than money

There is a simple way that you can stop her use of your account: Call your credit card issuer (phone number on the back of the card), and report the card lost or stolen. They will immediately void your current account and send you a replacement card with a new account number. Provided you retrieve the mail, she will have no way to discover the new number. It's a shame that you may be forced to do this, but it might be a necessary move to stop the bleeding until you enjoy full healing in your relationship. Just a thought.

Dear Mary: I am completely dedicated to getting out of debt, but my husband does not fully cooperate. He loves to spend money on little things, but they add up to big things.

That keeps us from reducing expenses and building our emergency fund and rapidly repaying our debt. He says he wants to be debt-free, but he won't work with me. Any suggestions?

-- Beccy

Dear Beccy: Sounds like it's time for a compromise negotiation meeting. Let me caution you that it would be easy for you to take on the role of a stern parent to this "errant child," but don't let yourself go there.